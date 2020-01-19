On Thursday, the City launched a control room, based in Ocean View, to monitor more closely the cameras which were installed in March last year. The CCTV cameras are worth more than R900000, and an additional two cameras are expected to be installed in the next few months.
Mayco member for safety and security, JPSmith, said that after a series of gang shootings in the area, a public meeting was held to prioritise safety in Ocean View.
The control room will help monitor the area and the locals monitoring the footage will be able to pass on information swiftly.
“There is R50 million being invested into CCTV cameras for this new year. This is a big push towards advancing community safety,” Smith said.