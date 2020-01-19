CCTVs in Ocean View help bring down crime









Metro Police officers monitor the CCTV footage inside the newly launched CCTV control room in Ocean View. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The City says the installation of closed-circuit television cameras in Ocean View, near Kommetjie, has had a significant impact on the fight against crime in the area. On Thursday, the City launched a control room, based in Ocean View, to monitor more closely the cameras which were installed in March last year. The CCTV cameras are worth more than R900000, and an additional two cameras are expected to be installed in the next few months. Mayco member for safety and security, JPSmith, said that after a series of gang shootings in the area, a public meeting was held to prioritise safety in Ocean View. The control room will help monitor the area and the locals monitoring the footage will be able to pass on information swiftly. “There is R50 million being invested into CCTV cameras for this new year. This is a big push towards advancing community safety,” Smith said.

The cameras were located at hot spots identified by SAPS and the community, he said.

Since November, a number of incidents have been detected and responses made, including trespassing, drug dealing, robbery, a shooting and the setting alight of rubble.

Ocean View Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson Mansoer Ismail said: “There have been fewer shootings, house robberies and less theft since the installation of the cameras. Being able to detect the criminals allows us to notify the neighbourhood watches and police with immediate effect.”

Smith said: “This is a starting point and will make the job of the neighbourhood watch easier, but also for the City’s enforcement agencies when conducting patrols in Ocean View. The cameras are always recording.”

