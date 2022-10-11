Cedar Gymnastics receive champions’ welcome after SA Gym Games 2022 victory

Cape Town - Grandparents and parents proudly hoisted banners on the Cedar High School gates in Mitchells Plain to announce the return of their gold trophy winners – the 2022 Cedar High Gymnastics Team. Despite a long journey from Centurion since Sunday evening following their triumph at the SA Gym Games 2022, the team returned on Monday in high spirits and in song, with a tight grasp on the gold trophy.

Cedar High Gymnastics Club consists of primary and high school learners from schools that are mostly in Mitchells Plain. It was the first time the team had participated in the Gym for All category of the competition, ultimately winning gold in addition to a few individual silver and bronze medals and team trophies. Head coach Riyaanah Dirks said the win was a first for Cape Town in five years.

“We led a very strong and powerful team. Acro gymnastics has lifted tremendously and we as Cedar Gymnastics did extremely well at the games. But I think we should come back now and push a little harder to make it even more excellent when we go back next time. “What we do in our gym, we offer a lot of stuff and this (Gym for All) is a part where you can tell a story, so basically we took our own story and made it bigger and bolder. We walk through these roads to get to the gym and I feel like my girls are these mighty warriors,” Dirks said. Strandfontein parent Amelia Groenemeyer said that the team underwent rigorous training in preparation. Groups of learners would stay overnight at the Cedar Gym to practise.

Parents and schools had worked hard at fund-raising to ensure all 42 members were able to attend. “The costs seemed impossible to raise, but they managed to hold to their commitment to ensure that every member was able to take the trip,” said ward councillor Ashley Potts. [email protected]