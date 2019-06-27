Police Minister Bheki Cele consoles the family of officer Donovan Prins, who was shot dead in Lavender Hill on Monday. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele again dismissed calls for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) after he visited the family of

a 34-year-old police officer was shot dead in Lavender Hill on Monday after his police vehicle came under fire.

“The army is not trained to deal with civilians, the rate of crime in the Western Cape has not reached the point that necessitates the deployment of the SANDF,” he said.





He said the idea was only touted by political parties that did not want to visit the same communities.





Cele said he would be working to increase the number of police in the area.





This all came after Cele got permission from the president to miss out on the State of the Nation (SONA) debate, and instead visit the family of Donovan Richard Prins was shot dead in Lavender Hill.





Cele said two suspects were being questioned in the matter .