Donovan Richard Prins was described by his family as a loving, kind and caring man, who was passionate about his job.
His wife, Shaldene Prins, also a police officer who worked at the same station, said she heard on the station’s radio when her husband was shot.
“After the shooting another officer shouted for help.
“It was a horrific moment for me. I did not know what to do, however, he was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
“His partner, a constable, escaped the attack unharmed,” she said.
Donovan was the only son of Richard and Rachel Prins, who also have two daughters, Natasha Davids and Carmen Prins. Natasha pleaded with Cele and called for justice.
“We are in a sad state. We loved and respected our brother - he was the best,” Natasha said.
Richard Prins said Donovan joined the police when he was 18.
“He loved and respected the law,” he said.
His memorial service will be held on Friday.
Cele said: “It is difficult for all of us. This coming Saturday we will be burying a police officer gunned down by criminals in Soweto. This year, so far, we have around 26 officers killed on duty in our country, and that needs to stop.
“We are calling on everyone to work with us in apprehending the culprits. If we do not work together, we are not going anywhere,” Cele said.@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus