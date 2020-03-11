Cele calls for liquor law changes after Khayelitsha massacre
Cele made the call on Tuesday while visiting the crime scene in Site B in Khayelitsha, where seven people were fatally shot and seven injured, including a 6-year-old child, on Sunday morning. He said police had not ruled out the possibility that the attack was gang-related.
Cele instructed police to consult with state liquor authorities and embark on operations to shut down illegal liquor outlets and curb the irresponsible consumption of liquor.
He was accompanied by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, Deputy National police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Provincial Commissioner Yolisa Matakata.
Cele condemned the tavern massacre, saying it occurred as the Western Cape’s Operation Lockdown, a ministerial intervention to stabilise the crime situation in the province, “appears to be yielding positive results relative to the thousands of arrests for serious and violent crime, as well as the recovery of scores of illegal firearms and drugs”.
Police had arrested a 32-year-old male suspect, who was expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Cele urged the multidisciplinary investigating team to work around the clock to ensure that all suspects were apprehended, given preliminary evidence suggesting more than one suspect was involved.
Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyido said: “We’re angered by what took place; we are hoping that the visit by the minister will change the situation in terms of more resources being deployed to Khayelitsha.
“We also encourage community members to come forward with information so as to assist the police to apprehend the people who did this.”@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus