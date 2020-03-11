Cele calls for liquor law changes after Khayelitsha massacre

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for national liquor laws to be amended to allow for stricter policing of places in townships where people gather and consume alcohol, such as taverns and shebeens.

Cele made the call on Tuesday while visiting the crime scene in Site B in Khayelitsha, where seven people were fatally shot and seven injured, including a 6-year-old child, on Sunday morning. He said police had not ruled out the possibility that the attack was gang-related.

Cele instructed police to consult with state liquor authorities and embark on operations to shut down illegal liquor outlets and curb the irresponsible consumption of liquor.

He was accompanied by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, Deputy National police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Provincial Commissioner Yolisa Matakata.

Cele condemned the tavern massacre, saying it occurred as the Western Cape’s Operation Lockdown, a ministerial intervention to stabilise the crime situation in the province, “appears to be yielding positive results relative to the thousands of arrests for serious and violent crime, as well as the recovery of scores of illegal firearms and drugs”.