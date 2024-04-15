Cele promises more police officers for Hanover Park

Cape Town - Disheartened residents of Hanover Park and surrounding areas have warned Police Minister Bheki Cele that actions speak louder than words.

The concerned residents came face-to-face with Cele and SAPS management at a police izimbizo hosted at Voorspoed Primary School on Sunday. The residents said while they understood the police was under-resourced, they could still do (more) for the community, especially in Hanover Park, plagued by gang violence. Less than 24 hours before Cele’s arrival, a woman was shot and killed in the area.

Resident Ruweida Mansdorp said the community was tired as police were not doing enough for their safety. “The government has failed us, what is the way forward because Hanover Park is a graveyard? We are gatvol because they are doing nothing for our people,” she said.

A 60-year-old resident said going to work was like “wishing one was dead”. “They always shoot in the morning when people go to work. I can’t walk alone because I’m afraid I might get shot for living in a certain area,” he said. Residents also expressed their displeasure with the bad service at the Philippi police station.

Cele, who was two hours late for the izimbiso, said he worked more in the Cape Flats and Western Cape than anywhere else in South Africa. “Crime is indeed part of the Western Cape and Cape Flats. We need to work on that, including Hanover Park,” Cele said. “We have put in more resources than other provinces when it comes to fighting crime. “We have brought extra resources together with extra police and cars to work on the gangster-infested police station and this is one.

“We are not going to deal with criminality and gangsterism if we don’t work across the board when it comes to the government. You heard the commissioner say we are bringing 13 more police officers here.” Cele said the police’s ultimate goal was for a young woman to be able to walk alone in Hanover Park without fear of any attack or rape. Philippi Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said residents were living in fear and held captive in their community. “People can’t go to church or shopping, and our children can’t go to school. In the second term we have seen children staying at home.