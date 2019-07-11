Pupils practise for the collaborative concert which aims to celebrate inclusivity at Rustenburg Girls’ High School. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Rustenburg Girls’ High School will this month be staging a concert celebrating the school’s newfound inclusivity, with Rondebosch Boys’ High School and the South African College High School (SACS) also taking part in the event. The combined choral collaboration between different schools is a tradition that started in 1968 when Dr Patrick Wise, director of music at Rondebosch Boys’ High School, and Ruth Dosé, choir director at Rustenburg Girls’ High School produced the first choral collaboration, performing composer, George Handel’s Messiah, said Rustenburg High School spokesperson Geila Wills.

“In 1988, Vetta Wise was appointed as choir director at Rondebosch Boys’ High School and revived the tradition, initially in a performance of Messiah, with the Diocesan College, and then continuing with Rustenburg Girls’ High School in 1989,” she said.

“SACS joined the collaboration in 1998 and since then the collaboration has hosted works such as Orff’s Carmina Burana, Rutter’s Requiem, Fanshawe’s African Sanctus and Vivaldi’s Gloria.”

The concert will take place on July 23 and 24, with the schools performing The Armed Man by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, a piece said to symbolise the gradual transformation of Rustenburg Girls’ High.

“The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace is a piece for a choir, orchestra and soloists.

“It is accompanied by video footage, and was written with the hope that performances across time would encourage young people to think about the issues of war and peace,” said Wills.

“The inclusive nature of the work speaks for itself as the various religious and secular texts, and the music itself, embrace time periods from the first millennium to modern time and bridges Hindu, Islamic, and Christian cultures.”

Three-hundred-and-fifty students will be taking part in the event, with pupils from Grade 8 to 12 participating.

