Celebrating World Prematurity Day: Tygerberg Hospital’s commitment to premature infants

Cape Town - As the world observed World Prematurity Day on Sunday, the spotlight was placed on the challenges faced by preterm infants and their families. Tygerberg Hospital proudly joined the global celebration, highlighting its commitment to providing exceptional care for the tiniest and most vulnerable members of society.

With approximately 800 premature infants admitted annually, the hospital’s Neonatal Department plays a crucial role in ensuring the babies receive the best possible start in life. Through personal stories, expert insights, and community involvement, Tygerberg Hospital aims to shed light on the importance of supportive care and the resilience of families navigating the journey of prematurity. Tygerberg Hospital CEO, Matodzi Mukosi, said Tygerberg Hospital’s Neonatal Department is equipped to offer comprehensive care for premature babies from the moment they are born until they are ready to go home.

“Our multidisciplinary team of experts is committed to ensuring that premature babies receive the highest standard of medical care and nurturing,” Mukosi said. Head of Neonatology at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Gugu Kali, said pregnant women can improve the chances of their babies having good outcomes by ensuring they eat a healthy diet, attend antenatal care, and avoid harmful substances such as tobacco, alcohol and recreational drugs. “We promote skin-to-skin care as early and as frequently as possible and full-time kangaroo mother care when the babies are stable, according to World Health Organization recommendations,” Kali said.

“This facilitates bonding, breastfeeding, development of healthy intestinal flora, stabilisation of their vital signs and good development. “We also encourage and support active involvement of the parents in the care of their babies while in hospital, to promote bonding and confidence in looking after their baby even after they are discharged from hospital.” Noloyosi Benya from Khayelitsha, whose baby, Yamihle, was born at 30 weeks, narrated her story: “This has not been an easy journey. My daughter has been in the hospital for more than four months. She had breathing problems at birth and was taken straight to an incubator. Also, her kidneys were not functioning properly.”