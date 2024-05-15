Cellphone 'thief' chased and killed, another in hospital

Cape Town - A quiet Ottery neighbourhood has been left on high alert after an alleged cellphone thief was chased and killed. The deceased and two other suspects allegedly robbed a man who then rammed one of them with a car, killing him at the scene.

The other suspect was beaten to a pulp and taken to the nearest hospital, while the third suspect managed to escape unscathed. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 4.30pm in Petrea Street. Ferness Estate Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Charmaine Arendse said: “I was alerted on Sunday afternoon by members of my team and residents of an alleged robbery and car chase that took place in Plantation

Road and ended in Petrea Street. “We contacted the various services for assistance. We found two injured males lying on the side of the road and another had left the scene, uninjured. “The emergency service personnel declared one dead on scene and the other one was rushed to hospital. The one who left the scene then returned some time later and gave the police a statement about what happened.”

She said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. “The police arrested the male who was driving the car. The neighbourhood watch would like to sympathise with the families of everyone that was involved in this incident.” Arendse said it was the first time they had experienced such an incident.

“Ferness is a fairly quiet area, but there were times where we had an increase in home break-ins. “We have had a few pedestrian robbery incidents in this area over the last two months. “Criminals usually move through this area and commit different types of crimes. They mostly come from Parkwood and Freedom Park.