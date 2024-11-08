Cellphones and crib notes detected in NSC Exams

Cape Town - Hawk-eyed invigilators have detected cases of 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates with cellphones or crib notes in the examination venue. Education MEC, David Maynier, said nine such cases were found midway through the examinations.

“Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as ‘forgetting’ that they are carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse,” Maynier said. While no cases of paper leaks have been reported, Maynier urged matriculants to report any information related to suspected leaks. “We have reached the halfway point in the 2024 matric exams, and are pleased to report that they are proceeding smoothly. We thank the public for the support they have shown our matrics since the exams began on 21 October 2024, and appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to continue making our candidates the VIPs of our province as they complete their remaining exams,” Maynier said.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said cellphones and crib notes were found and confiscated from a very small number of learners and these cases are being investigated. Two imposter candidates were also found and arrested for attempting to take an exam and another learner could not finish the exam as they were arrested inside an exam venue as a suspect in an armed robbery case. Spokesperson to Maynier, Kerry Mauchline, said phones or notes are confiscated and returned at the end of the exam after being checked.

The candidate's answer book is then confiscated and a new one issued with the learner continuing where left off. The candidate is allowed to continue with the exam and an investigation and hearing will take place. “The consequences of being found guilty at the hearing are serious: the candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education.”

The department said its exams team have reported a 98% attendance rate so far, inclusive of both full-time and part-time candidates. South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) Western Cape Provincial Education Convenor, Ingrid Leukes, said its members have not reported any incidents. She said as per a Western Cape Education Department (WCED) report, the department conducted comprehensive invigilator training sessions; learners are reminded daily about the exam rules; security measures are in place including for printing, storing, delivering exam question papers as well as the collection thereof.

The police were also on high alert for any events which may disrupt or prevent exams from taking place. The WCED urged any matriculant in need of psycho-social support to reach out to an educator or contact the Safe Schools Call Centre on 0800 45 46 47 for a referral. [email protected]