Whether you like it or not, cellphones are going to be used in classrooms, even if you ban them. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Whether you like it or not, cellphones are going to be used in classrooms, even if you ban them. This is according to education activist Hendrick Makaneta, who said cellphones could provide valuable access to information and alert learners and teachers to potential danger, but could also serve as a hindrance to learning.

“The government has a duty to ensure that learning and teaching take place without hindrance. In as much as cellphones are at times a distraction, we can no longer avoid the necessity of e-learning in our schools,” Makaneta said.

Cellphone use in the classroom was again thrust into the spotlight at the Sans Souci Girls’ High School when an altercation took place between a learner and a teacher, ostensibly over the pupil’s use of a cellphone during class. The incident was caught on a mobile phone, with the footage quickly going viral. The matter is currently before the Equality Court.

Makaneta said it would soon be necessary for the government to run proper workshops for learners and parents on the effective use of tablets and cellphones, especially because most smartphones can perform most, if not all, of the functions of tablets.

“The government can no longer afford to discourage cellphones in classrooms,” Makaneta said.

Equal Education researcher Duduetsang Mmeti acknowledged that the use of cellphones in schools could “potentially” cause disruptions, and there was still a debate over the use of tablets instead of cellphones. “The simple fact is that tablets are intended for educational purposes but the government needs to shift its priorities to more urgent challenges in the education sector,” Mmeti said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they supported the use of technology in the classroom, including cellphones, to enhance teaching and learning.

Hammond said the “pervasiveness” of cellphones and mobile devices was often negatively publicised although cellphones and mobile devices have a far-reaching footprint.

“The advantages for education outweigh the disadvantages. However, this needs to be managed thoughtfully and responsibly,” Hammond added.

