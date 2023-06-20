Cemetery vandalism can cost you a prison term or a R50 000 fine

Cape Town - Following the recent arrest of a 31-year-old man found in possession of two headstones and a cross at the Klip Road cemetery, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, has expressed concern at the ongoing vandalism at City cemeteries. According to Van der Ross, cemeteries are classified Public Open Spaces and are therefore required to remain accessible to all. The City maintains access control where possible with perimeter fencing and where necessary, security personnel, particularly at night.

“The City is aware of the vandalism regarding fencing at cemeteries. Vandalism of City facilities, including the theft of fencing has become a daily occurrence throughout the metropole,” she said. “This is costing departments millions of rand to replace or fix, only to get stolen again, resulting in the cost of continuous repair becoming unsustainable. “Cemeteries are maintained in accordance with the Recreation and Parks Department’s standard maintenance schedule with specific standards. Security measures are based on risk assessment and budgetary considerations”.

Van der Ross has called on community members to contribute to fighting this crime, by sharing ideas that might help keep the vandalism at a minimum. “The City calls on residents to put forward any ideas on how to effect a change in behaviour from within the community, or volunteer to get involved in expanding the reach of City and SAPS resources at recreation and parks facilities by forming groups such as Neighbourhood Watches. “Community involvement has been shown as one of the top-most contributors to protecting recreational facilities as valuable community assets. Where there is no community involvement, vandalism is at a maximum,” Van der Ross said.