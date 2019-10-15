Stats SA spokesperson Felicia Sithole said owing to the nature of the surveys they conduct, they continuously engage with communities.
“We value and understand the importance of trust between Stats SA and the communities we collect data from,” she said, adding that an incident occurred recently, whereby Stats SA fieldworkers were suspected of child trafficking by community members of Zone 20 in Langa.
Last month, two fieldworkers were conducting their daily visits in Langa to establish contact with a representative of the sampled household for data collection.
“Stats SA field staff are issued with branded identity cards and field gear. Where possible, vehicles are also visibly branded,” Sithole pointed out.