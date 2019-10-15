Census test goes awry after two fieldworkers threatened in Langa









File picture: Ross Jansen Cape Town - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has urged the public to verify the identities of fieldworkers currently conducting the Census 2021 mini-test. Stats SA spokesperson Felicia Sithole said owing to the nature of the surveys they conduct, they continuously engage with communities. “We value and understand the importance of trust between Stats SA and the communities we collect data from,” she said, adding that an incident occurred recently, whereby Stats SA fieldworkers were suspected of child trafficking by community members of Zone 20 in Langa. Last month, two fieldworkers were conducting their daily visits in Langa to establish contact with a representative of the sampled household for data collection. “Stats SA field staff are issued with branded identity cards and field gear. Where possible, vehicles are also visibly branded,” Sithole pointed out.

She said the fieldworkers were seen engaging the young child of a household, leading to the neighbour deducing that something suspicious was taking place. “The neighbour alerted other residents who gathered around and threatened the safety of our field staff, leading to fieldworkers having to seek refuge in a nearby house until the police arrived.”

The survey got under way in selected areas around the country on Wednesday. The purpose of the test is to try out data-collection methods, questionnaires and operation systems in preparation for the population census to be conducted in 2021.

Stats SA said fieldworkers would administer the census questionnaire face-to-face with respondents, using a computer-assisted personal interview.

Stats SA is encouraging those who are unsure of the legitimacy of a fieldworker to call the Census 2021 toll-free line on 0800110248.

