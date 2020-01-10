This Sunday, for instance the 10am service will be held at the Methodist Church at the corner of Milton and Wesley Street in Observatory.
Until Christmas Day, the congregation was holding services at their church at the corner of Longmarket and Burg Streets in the CBD, but continued hostilities between the refugees meant it was no longer tenable.
During his Christmas Day sermon, Reverend Alan Storey, who is in charge of the church, told congregants who gathered there refugees made an effort to clean that day: “The continued presence of refugees at the church was a reminder of what it’s like to be unwanted and unwelcome.”
On January 2, after the violence in the church, Storey posted on the church’s Facebook page: “Due to the current situation at CMM there will not be a service on Sunday, January 5.”