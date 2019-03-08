The Centre for the Book. File Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - After overturning a dismissal and returning to work, Centre for the Book director Mandla Matyumza has been suspended a second time following fresh allegations of sexual harassment and victimisation. The Department of Arts and Culture - which is responsible for the centre as it falls under the National Library - confirmed that disciplinary proceedings were under way once more after they stalled last month.

Matyumza was initially suspended for misconduct last year, with a disciplinary process taking place from June to August. He was found guilty on four of seven charges brought against him, with a recommended sanction of dismissal.

However, the National Library withdrew the dismissal before an appeals process and a separate Labour Court battle could take place after obtaining legal advice that it would be too costly to litigate.

Matyumza was thus reinstated, but was again suspended in December over allegations that he had offered freelance contractors work at the centre in exchange for sexual favours.

Poet and activist Bulelwa Basse was among the women he had allegedly made advances to.

“He did try his luck with me and I told him straight what my position was. The situation at the Centre for the Book is very upsetting and men who do this to women must be called out,” she said.

“I do understand how a woman can be numbed by such encounters, to the point of being incapacitated: sexual harassment is a shock to one’s system, especially if your ‘fight or flee’ reflexes are dormant.

“And I do understand that in many instances patriarchy is a beast that is indoctrinated within our psyche - even within our homes, facilitated by our own parents.”

Zweli Mkhize, another poet who was allegedly approached by Matyumza, said: “I wish to distance myself from this. I have provided all the information to the investigators on this matter and I have been interviewed by them. I do not wish to participate in its publicity in a newspaper.”

Matyumza denied the claims against him. “These allegations against me are not true. It’s a smear campaign against me. When I returned to work in November and then they told me about the sexual allegations against me, I was shocked.”

Matyumza said he had told his wife and children about what had happened and they were all shocked.

“I feel very bad. They want to dent my image. I have worked really hard and I have nothing to hide,” he said.

The department said the disciplinary process commenced in January, and was supposed to conclude last month. Department spokesperson Petunia Lessing refused to be drawn on the particulars of the case.

“The case is sub judice and we therefore cannot comment at this time. Mr Matyumza is still suspended,” Lessing said.

[email protected]