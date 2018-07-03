Century City will soon get a new R80 million shopping centre, set to add to the area’s economy and job creation. Picture: Artist impression

Planning for the new Century Village Shopping Centre, a 2500 square metre convenience shopping centre, near the Curro School in Century City, is well advanced - with construction expected to get under way soon.

The centre will be anchored by a gourmet SPAR store and will also be tenanted by restaurants, coffee shops and a range of speciality line shops, and will include about 100 open parking bays. It is to be built on the existing e-parking site, opposite The Estuaries Office Park and bordered by Curro and The Terraces residential development, at a cost of around R80m.

Motorists currently using the e-parking facility will be moved to one of the other e-parking sites in Century City.

The Rabie Property Group are the developers of the centre and it has been designed by Bam Architects, and will be built by Big Ben Construction.

According to Rabie Property Group, construction is planned to commence next month and is anticipated to be completed in July next year.

It will be an energy-efficient building that will make use of non-potable water for irrigation and toilet flushing. Rainwater harvesting will take place for alternative uses where possible.

“Regarding job creation and tenant mix, it is too early to answer as there are still negotiations under way,” the group said.

