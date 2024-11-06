Chained and Starving: German shepherd case leads to court conviction

Cape Town - A man who claimed to be the chairperson of the Mitchell’s Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) has been found guilty of animal cruelty. Alan Thorne was slapped with a R6000 fine or 12 months in prison, after leaving his German Shepherd without water, in chains and surrounded by rubble.

Thorne was also declared unfit to own any animals for two years. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said despite several warnings from their inspector, Thorne continued to neglect and mistreat the dog, leading to the animal becoming malnourished. “The SPCA initially received a complaint about a neglected and underweight dog at Thorne’s property on 22 July 2023. Despite multiple visits and warnings to the owner, the situation remained unchanged, leading to further legal action and eventually the rescue of the dog,” Abraham said.

Thorne, dressed in a CPF jacket, appeared in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested at his home in Highlands Village by the SPCA. The 53-year-old father of two, in his defence, stated he is deeply remorseful for his actions and admitted that what he did was wrong. During the sentencing, the magistrate emphasised the disturbing nature of Thorne’s neglect, expressing dismay over his disregard for prior warnings and opportunities to surrender the animal to the SPCA. Abraham said the case serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership and the legal obligations to provide adequate care.

“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA thanks the State prosecutors and all involved in advocating for the welfare of animals. “This ruling is a victory for animal welfare and sends a clear message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated, ensuring that those in positions of authority are also held to account.” Justin Kumlehn of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board, clarified that Thorne is not the Mitchell’s Plain CPF chairperson, while the real chairperson, Norman Jantjies, expressed his disappointment in Thorne’s actions.