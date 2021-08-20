Chainsaw attack accused makes third court appearance while victim is still in hospital

Cape Town - The case against a Franschhoek man accused of attacking 37-year-old Andy Makoma with a chainsaw on August 7 has been remanded until August 30 for the outcome of his bail application. Elroy Erasmus, 34, made his third appearance in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for his bail application.

Erasmus is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attacked Makoma in his house – in front of his wife and children – accusing him of insulting his wife earlier on that Saturday. Makoma’s family friend Jeanne Farley said doctors said he had lost a lot of blood and that his kidneys had suffered badly, but he had recovered completely. “This is an indication of how strong he is and probably suggests that in the next few weeks his recovery should be good generally. Overall I think there is a lot to be grateful for in spite of the fact that he has had a horrendous injury.