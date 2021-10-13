Change-driven Wynberg resident campaigns for ward councillor

Cape Town - Community activist Khadeejah Williams aims to serve her community better as the ward 63 councillor for the Patriotic Alliance. Williams said she grew up in Wynberg and recently moved back after having lived in Mitchell’s Plain and Delft, where she worked to address various community issues and hoped to continue advocating for members from her childhood community and its surrounding areas of Wynberg, Fairways, Kenilworth, Ottery and Plumstead in ward 63.

Despite having limited political background, Williams said her years spent as a community activist meant she knew what issues most people were facing in their daily lives which ranged from rife unemployment, homelessness, water and electricity to a serious problem of drug dealing. Williams said she intended to confront these issues if elected by assisting community members on an individual level and establishing a new rehabilitation centre to tackle the major drug problem in the area. “As an activist you can only do so much but if you really want to bring about change in local communities, you will have to be in a position that allows you to do more,” said Williams.