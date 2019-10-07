At the robots, one would often see street people holding boards with messages, such as “hungry, please help” or “I have five hungry children at home, please assist”, so with #NotHopeless, formerly homeless people are pictured sharing stories of hope after having been rehabilitated with the help of U-Turn.
“We want people to stop thinking that homeless people are hopeless and so we pictured some of the people who graduated from our integration and holistic rehabilitation programme, illustrating through photographs some milestones they have reached,” said Rowen Ravera, strategic partnership development manager at U-Turn.
“This campaign is also about shifting public perceptions about homelessness, which often only look at short-term solutions, and move them to a more sustainable means to assist these individuals, so giving them a U-Turn voucher would be better than something to eat, which would only help them for a day,” she said.
Zulfah Boyce from Lavender Hill said she was on the streets for a year and nine months before connecting with U-Turn.