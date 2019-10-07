Charity campaign hopes to show why homeless doesn’t mean hopeless









THE U-Turn campaign is committed to demonstrating that homeless people are able to turn their lives around. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - In honour of World Homelessness Day on October 10, Cape Town based charity and integration centre, U-Turn Homeless Ministries are calling for people to change their perceptions about street people through their #NotHopeless photo campaign. At the robots, one would often see street people holding boards with messages, such as “hungry, please help” or “I have five hungry children at home, please assist”, so with #NotHopeless, formerly homeless people are pictured sharing stories of hope after having been rehabilitated with the help of U-Turn. “We want people to stop thinking that homeless people are hopeless and so we pictured some of the people who graduated from our integration and holistic rehabilitation programme, illustrating through photographs some milestones they have reached,” said Rowen Ravera, strategic partnership development manager at U-Turn. “This campaign is also about shifting public perceptions about homelessness, which often only look at short-term solutions, and move them to a more sustainable means to assist these individuals, so giving them a U-Turn voucher would be better than something to eat, which would only help them for a day,” she said. Zulfah Boyce from Lavender Hill said she was on the streets for a year and nine months before connecting with U-Turn.

“I was on drugs for many years and ended up losing my job and because my family was unhappy with my addiction, they did not want me living with them anymore and I wound up on the streets,” said Zulfah.

“After some random guy gave me a U-Turn voucher, I decided to visit the organisation and received assistance and a meal.

“I then asked how I would be able to continue getting help from them since I only had the one voucher and was told that I could stay with their programme in exchange for me spending 30 minutes a day cutting clothes that were broken and unusable for the NGO,” she said.

Zulfah was on the programme from 2016 to 2018, U-Turn paid for her to stay in a shelter, receive rehabilitation and take part in the charity’s employment and integration programmes.

“They also sent me on a Barista course and through U-Turn, I got my NQF level 4 in Generic Management,” she said.

“This programme made me whole again.”

