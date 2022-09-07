Charlene October murder accused maintains that he is telling the truth

Cape Town - Tashwell van der Rhede on Tuesday returned to the stand in the Western Cape High Court, where he tried to justify omissions in his versions and said: “It’s normal that I forgot to say that, but what I’m saying today in court is the truth.” On his third day on the stand, he was cross-examined by Ashley October’s lawyer, advocate Dorian van Zyl.

As advocate Van Zyl belaboured the point of differences between his testimony and his confession statement, Judge Rosheni Allie interjected to say Van Zyl’s questioning was “like watching paint dry”, prompting a chuckle from the packed gallery. Thus far, the State has led evidence by a number of witnesses as advocate Leon Snyman tries to prove October is guilty of premeditated murder after his ex-wife Charlene October’s body was found in her Elim home on July 12 last year. Van der Rhede said October handed him a key a day before the killing, which allowed him to gain access to a tuck shop owned by October, where Charlene lived. This was allegedly part of October’s plan to cover up the murder by making it look like a home invasion and robbery.

It was further alleged that the killing was made to look like a suicide, with Charlene being found with a rope around her neck and another piece of rope tied to a wooden beam of the ceiling. According to the State, October had control and exclusive access to the tuck shop. The key was later handed over by Van der Rhede and the lock which it fitted was found in October’s possession. When police arrived at the scene on July 12, there had been no sign of forced entry into the tuck shop and no sign of a lock.

October has disputed this aspect of evidence and has pleaded not guilty. The trial continues. [email protected]