Charred remains of two women found among ruins after Driftsands shack fire

Cape Town - A shack fire at an informal settlement in Driftsands, along the N2 adjacent to Khayelitsha, has left two women dead.

Firefighters discovered the charred remains of the two women as they were clearing away the burnt rubble after dousing the flames early on Thursday morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they had received an emergency call shortly before 2am on Thursday.

He said: “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 1.55 am on Thursday, May 20, 2021. When firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on the corner of Symphony Way and Govan Mbeki, they found several informal structures alight, but managed to contain and extinguish the blaze by 3.26am.

“Whilst clearing away the debris of the three informal structures destroyed in the blaze, firefighters recovered the bodies of two women, aged 26 and 17 years old.

“Medics on scene declared them deceased and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” said Carelse.

[email protected]

Cape Argus