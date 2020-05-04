Chief Justice Mogoeng shares directive for civil trials during lockdown

Cape Town - If you had a civil matter set to come up in court during the lockdown, you should check to see if it is still on, after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said all civil trials enrolled for hearing during the national state of disaster can be removed from the trial roll.

In a statement Justice Mogoeng said: “The head of court or, as the case may be, the registrar or the clerk of the court may either re-enrol the matters for hearing on the earliest available suitable dates; or direct that the parties apply for fresh set down dates.”

If the latter is the case, the chief justice said: “The legal representatives of the parties shall, in the spirit of co-operation, confer with one another with a view to agreeing on suitable alternative trial dates and shall, upon reaching agreement, apply to the registrar or clerk of the court for suitable dates as are available to be allocated.

“Parties wishing to have a matter, which has been set down for hearing during the national state of disaster period, removed from the roll, shall jointly do so by issuing notice, in accordance with the practice of the court or division concerned.”

Justice Mogoeng added: “Cases not removed from the roll shall be dealt with in accordance with a procedure determined by the head of court.”