Chief Justice Mogoeng shares directive for civil trials during lockdown
In a statement Justice Mogoeng said: “The head of court or, as the case may be, the registrar or the clerk of the court may either re-enrol the matters for hearing on the earliest available suitable dates; or direct that the parties apply for fresh set down dates.”
If the latter is the case, the chief justice said: “The legal representatives of the parties shall, in the spirit of co-operation, confer with one another with a view to agreeing on suitable alternative trial dates and shall, upon reaching agreement, apply to the registrar or clerk of the court for suitable dates as are available to be allocated.
“Parties wishing to have a matter, which has been set down for hearing during the national state of disaster period, removed from the roll, shall jointly do so by issuing notice, in accordance with the practice of the court or division concerned.”
Justice Mogoeng added: “Cases not removed from the roll shall be dealt with in accordance with a procedure determined by the head of court.”
As for criminal trials already set down for hearing during the lockdown period, he said these should be dealt with and disposed of in a manner determined by the head of court.
“When a matter has become settled during the period of the national state of disaster, and the parties are in agreement on the terms of the order, the registrar or clerk of the court may be requested to place the matter before a judicial officer for the granting of an order. The judicial officer may then deal with the matter in a manner that she or he deems appropriate.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus