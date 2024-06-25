Child killer Derick Kalmeyer sentenced to two life terms for his crimes

Cape Town - Tears of joy flowed in the Western Cape High Court yesterday as convicted child killer Derick Kalmeyer was sentenced to two life terms in prison for the horrific murder of 3-yearold Faith and 18-month-old Conray Adams. The 28s gang member of Vredenburg, known as “Slang”, was lambasted by Judge Pearl Andrews who said the murder of the two defenceless siblings in their home on May 1, 2019 was the most brutal display of domestic violence.

According to the State’s case, the 54-year-old man was in a relationship with the children’s mother, Frizaan, and allegedly got into a heated argument with her and a friend on the night of the murders. The two women allegedly fled the shack out of fear, leaving the siblings behind. During the trial, it was revealed that Faith had been stabbed 19 times while Conray was stabbed 14 times and had skull fractures, presumably caused by being flung through a glass window.

Kalmeyer subsequently pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of resisting arrest. During proceedings, it was revealed that Kalmeyer was first convicted in 1985 for malicious damage to property and received lashes as punishment and after months on trial, he was found guilty on two counts of murder, one count of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and one count of resisting arrest. While handing down the sentence yesterday, Judge Andrews highlighted the findings of probation officer Errol Pietersen, who completed three victim-impact reports.

This included a report by the children’s grandmother, Denise, 59, who recalled how she had sleepless nights after arriving at the crime scene and finding little Conray cry “dada’’ after being flung through the window. Denise Adams embraces the State advocate in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Mahira Duval Judge Andrews echoed the words of the officer when he said Kalmeyer had “no remorse, no shame and no guilt”. Commenting on the letter written by Kalmeyer and used in the trial, Judge Andrews described the murders as the most brutal display of domestic violence, and Frizaan was left to live every mother’s worst nightmare.

Despite extensive arguments by Kalmeyer’s legal representative, advocate Bash Sibda calling for the court to hand down a 22-year sentence, Judge Andrews said she found no compelling circumstances to deviate from a life sentence. “I am not persuaded that the accused can be rehabilitated considering the flimsy excuse for Mr Kalmeyer’s rage. “This court is intent on sending a strong and clear message to all would-be offenders that the heinous, senseless and brutal murders of our most vulnerable citizens of South Africa – our children – will not be tolerated, and will be met with the full might of the law.”

Judge Andrews sentenced Kalmeyer to life imprisonment for each murder, five years for assault and two years for resisting arrest, bringing the cumulative sentencing to 57 years, but as they will run concurrently, he will serve an effective 25 years. Denise said: “We are very happy with the outcome and the community will be happy. We have been through hell and we cannot tell you what it has been for us. We agree with what the judge said about Derick, we trusted him.” [email protected]