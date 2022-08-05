Child porn couple from Worcester slammed with 20 charges, including human trafficking

Cape Town - The State has added five more charges to the slew of offences allegedly committed by a senior female pastor from Worcester and her husband. The National Prosecuting Authority on Thursday evening announced that it would now be pursuing 20 charges against the couple accused of human trafficking and child pornography.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalilla announced the additions to the state’s case following the couple’s appearance in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, for a formal bail hearing. Ntabazalilla said due to the changes, the court had moved to postpone the duo’s case to August 11 to give the couple’s attorney time to consult with the accused and obtain instructions on all the charges and determine a new date for their bail application. While Thursday’s court appearance was the husband’s first appearance, following his arrest on July 26, it’s been almost three weeks since the wife’s arrest on July 11 by police attached to the Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation Unit in collaboration with the Worcester Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Initially, the couple were arrested for allegedly taking advantage of three minors between 2016 and 2022. Investigating police say they believe the pastor, who was arrested first, intentionally deceived the parents of three children, conning them into allowing her to keep the children for a sleepover at her home. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said while the children were in her care, she drugged them, undressed them and took lewd pictures.

Gwala said: “One of the victims revealed to police that the suspect had also locked her in a bedroom and told her to undress and not be uncomfortable because they were both females. She then took naked pictures of her from different angles. “Further investigations also revealed that the suspect and her husband were former convicts, and both parties served 15 years in prison for the rape of minor children,” Gwala said. [email protected]