Child ‘rape’ accused employed to teach children music

Cape Town - The choir which employed a popular jazz musician, accused of rape and whose rape trial starts in September said they didn’t know about the court case. A Facebook post was shared by many but it caught the eye of rape survivor and activist June Dolley-Major.

The public message by Sameer Behardien said the Ottomans Sporting Club-Malay Choir would like to welcome the 51-year-old who can’t be named as per a court order, as part of their coaching structure. “We hope you enjoy your stay at the club, your vast experience and musical knowledge is a huge benefit to our choir and we are looking forward to working with you.” The former director of a Cape Town music school, was arrested in July 2022 by detectives attached to the Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

His victim was 14 when the alleged sexual attacks started and continued until he was 20. He reported the case at the age of 21. The maestro knew the boy, who was a student at the music school as he was a family friend.

Dolley-Major commented that the 51-year-old is on trial for rape and soon after the post was deleted. “Sameer asked me to remove the post after I commented on the post, he put out there and also posted on page about the appointment. I asked if he would be working with children and Sameer said yes, he was going to teach in the music department.

“They were concerned about the club and I said mine was the victim and others who might have been triggered. “Imagine how difficult it is for boys and men to break the silence and when they do, this happens, the accused get offered jobs with these organisations. “What messages are we sending to the victims?”

She told the Ottomans Sporting Club if they can break their connection with him and cancel the contract, she will remove the post. “It will remain there until they get rid of him.” Behardien told the Cape Argus he had no idea about the case when he posted about the appointment.

“I basically run the Facebook page, we have the exco at the choir who make their decision. I’m not too sure about what is happening. “It was an innocent post, obviously none of us knew, whether its true or not (the rape charge) we didn’t know about it. And that is why when I saw the comment, I removed it, I was in shock. “We are a choir in an underprivileged community in Manenberg and we deal with a lot of people and we say instead of being on drugs they must rather join the choir.