Child rape case against senior City of Cape Town official postponed

Cape Town - The case against a senior City official accused of raping a minor was postponed to June 29 for a formal bail application. The suspect, a former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) cadre, will remain in custody. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the suspect was arrested on Friday after the girl told of crimes against her. He was detained at the Strandfontein police station until his court appearance. City spokesperson Priya Reddy said: “The City is considering immediate suspension subject to the bail application. Should the bail application be granted, then the City will serve the employee with immediate suspension proceedings.”

The victim, aged 13, alleged she had been raped and sodomised over a period of three years.

The suspect is a sub-council manager, employed as an official by the City of Cape Town, said ANC chief whip Noluthando Makasi.

“It is worrisome and also saddens the ANC that a suspect, said to be a former combatant of the ANC, has been arrested and appeared before the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court on these charges,” Makasi said.

“The ANC caucus in the City supports the views expressed by the ANC provincial leadership on the matter. It is correct that our country has seen a rise in the violence perpetrated against defenceless women and children.”

Activist Joanie Fredricks said: “I am absolutely devastated that a senior government official could allegedly rape a child.”

