Matthew Reid. On International Childhood Cancer Day, a paediatric oncologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital said the facility had a 70% cure rate. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - On International Childhood Cancer Day, a paediatric oncologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital said the facility had a 70% cure rate. Dr Marc Hendricks, who spoke at CHOC’s (Childhood Cancer Foundation) 40th birthday, also said South Africa was the only country which had a national children’s cancer registry.

“Our work is important because cancer in children is a rare disease.

“At the hospital we do bone marrow transplants. And we help children from different demographics. So the hospital care is just one component when it comes to cancer patients.

“When patients come to the hospital from different parts of the country they don’t have accommodation and CHOC provides accommodation to the children, when they are undergoing treatment at Red Cross Hospital.”

Matthew Reid, 18, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, said that he was cured after receiving chemotherapy.

He is now doing outreach work for CHOC.

“In 2010, the doctors found four cancerous tumours in my abdomen. I was scared. I’m glad that my parents did not tell me that I could die of cancer. Today I speak to other young people who go through the same ordeal.”

Two pupils from Star College, who work as volunteers for CHOC by selling badges for the organisation, also received an award.

Nadia Khan from Star College said their school encourages them to do outreach work. “We do fund-raising during events we have and donate the money to charities.”

Rufaidah Gamieldien also said: “We decided to get involved in this charity because it is for a good cause.”

CHOC regional manager Lynette Muthuray said: “It is wonderful to have these young people who go to hospitals and talk to other teenagers about their experiences.”

