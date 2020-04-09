Childhood Cancer Foundation's funding drying up under Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Services provided to children suffering from cancer are being impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly since fund-raising can't take place.

The Childhood Cancer Foundation (Choc) is largely dependent on fund-raising events to keep activities running. Children and teenagers who have cancer under treatment also have compromised immune systems, which means a number of services have had to be restricted.

Choc Western Cape said: “As a result of these restrictions, all our fund-raising events being cancelled will result in a significant loss of income in the foreseeable future. Without steady income, we'll struggle to continue to provide our beneficiaries with the care and support they need, which will have a significant impact on their overall well-being.

“South Africa has some of the lowest survival rates when it comes to childhood cancers. Each year, more than 300000 children from birth to 19 years are diagnosed with cancer globally. About 8 in 10 live in low and middle-income countries where their survival rate is often near 20%.

Choc staff made an appeal to the public to support children battling with cancer through their BackaBuddy campaign.