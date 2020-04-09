Childhood Cancer Foundation's funding drying up under Covid-19 lockdown
The Childhood Cancer Foundation (Choc) is largely dependent on fund-raising events to keep activities running. Children and teenagers who have cancer under treatment also have compromised immune systems, which means a number of services have had to be restricted.
Choc Western Cape said: “As a result of these restrictions, all our fund-raising events being cancelled will result in a significant loss of income in the foreseeable future. Without steady income, we'll struggle to continue to provide our beneficiaries with the care and support they need, which will have a significant impact on their overall well-being.
“South Africa has some of the lowest survival rates when it comes to childhood cancers. Each year, more than 300000 children from birth to 19 years are diagnosed with cancer globally. About 8 in 10 live in low and middle-income countries where their survival rate is often near 20%.
Choc staff made an appeal to the public to support children battling with cancer through their BackaBuddy campaign.
Choc House Plumstead and Choc Lodge Tygerberg remain open during the lockdown, but funds are needed to implement programmes in the hospital for the children.
Choc said: “There's is a stark contrast to high-income countries, where cure rates exceed 80% for many common childhood cancers. In South Africa, we should be diagnosing about 2500 children a year, but unfortunately are only diagnosing about 1500.”
To support or donate to the non-profit organisation, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/support-children-battling-cancer.
Cape Argus