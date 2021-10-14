Children, adults among 37 Cape residents hospitalised after suspected food poisoning
Cape Town - A suspected food poisoning incident in Seawinds, near Retreat in Cape Town, landed 37 people, including children, in hospital on Wednesday evening.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services were summoned to St Patrick Avenue just after 10pm where they found several adults and children crowded into two shacks.
“It is believed that a number of people had all eaten from a community-cooked batch of food before they began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting symptoms.
“Medics assessed the patients and found that 37 people, including several children, were complaining of severe stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting,” said Meiring.
Those displaying signs of illness were were treated and thereafter taken to nearby clinics for urgent care.
Meiring said the relevant authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
In an unrelated incident on Tuesday even, a man believed to be in his 40s, was critically injured after he fell approximately 25 metres off a cliff on Victoria Road in Llundudno.
“ER24 Fire, metro rescue and other services arrived on the scene to find that a man had fallen some distance down a cliff onto the rocks below. Medics hiked down to the patient and immediately assessed him, finding that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition,” Meiring said.
“The man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before being transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for urgent care.”