Children, adults among 37 Cape residents hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services were summoned to St Patrick Avenue just after 10pm where they found several adults and children crowded into two shacks.

Cape Town - A suspected food poisoning incident in Seawinds, near Retreat in Cape Town, landed 37 people, including children, in hospital on Wednesday evening.

“It is believed that a number of people had all eaten from a community-cooked batch of food before they began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting symptoms.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that 37 people, including several children, were complaining of severe stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting,” said Meiring.

Those displaying signs of illness were were treated and thereafter taken to nearby clinics for urgent care.