Child’s decomposing body discovered in Hout Bay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Cape Town police were left reeling when notified of a child’s decomposing corpse found in Hout Bay. In a statement, provincial police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the body was discovered by a member of the community. “Hout Bay police are investigating the identity, gender and cause of death following the discovery of a body of a child in a rocky and sandy area of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay on Tuesday afternoon,” Potelwa said. She said due to the excessive state of the body’s decomposition, the child’s age, gender and identity could not be determined immediately and an autopsy would be conducted to find out the cause of death. DNA testing will also be done to establish whether the body could be that of three-year-old toddler Anonthando Mhlobo who went missing in the area in August.

The little boy was last seen playing with other children just outside his home when he mysteriously disappeared. He was last seen wearing a red and white jacket with red and navy blue track pants.

Community members were in shock over the discovery.

“As if this year hasn’t been enough, a child corpse. We cannot believe it,” said Sironne Abrahams, adding that tensions were high within the community.

“It is nearly Christmas time and when we find out who the child is it will only bring more heartache to a family. As a community our main aim is protecting our children, it seems we have failed this little one.”

African News Agency (ANA)