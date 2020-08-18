Chilly and wet weather in Cape Town has dam levels rising

Cape Town - Flash floods in Khayelitsha have forced residents to navigate huge puddles, evidence that the province is in the grip of a severe winter storm. The adverse weather is forecast to last until this evening, according to the SA Weather Services. The forecast for tomorrow shows Cape Town will receive some respite before a scheduled 30% chance of rainfall on Thursday. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said disaster management centres across the province and emergency responders were on standby. “We hope to continue to see further rain and snow, in order to see further increases in dam levels in the coming months,” said Bredell.

“Most major dams in the Western Cape continue to show good dam level increases thanks to winter rains that continue to fall. The Theewaterskloof and Voëlvlei dam levels increased by more than 5% in the past week.

“The provincial dam level on average is at 66.5%, with some areas, like the city of Cape Town, better off. We hope to see further rain and snow, in order to see further increases in dam levels in the coming months.”

There are also alerts about gale force winds, heavy rainfall and extremely cold weather and snowfalls.

“The expected snow and heavy rainfall are envisaged to further top up the dams in the province,” said Department of Water and Sanitation national spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

“This can be awesome news as the province will soon be moving towards the end of its rainy season, with the rainfall tapering off,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cape Town dam levels have reached 84% of capacity following good rains last week, up from 80.4% the previous week.

Consumption for the same period decreased by 1 million litres per day to an average of 642 million litres. At the same time last year, dam levels were at 81.4%.

“The City is relieved at the further recovery of dams, but would urge residents to be cautious in calling for water restrictions to be completely lifted. Future rainfall is still uncertain and new water sources are still in development,” said Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste.

Cape Argus