Chilly conditions expected with two cold fronts set to hit Western Cape

Cape Town - The South African Weather Services (SAWS) warned people to be vigilant and take precautions as bitterly cold, wet and windy weather conditions are expected to batter the province later today. The storm is predicted to hit large parts of the province including the Cape Town metro, the Cape Winelands, the Overberg and the West Coast and is expected to continue until Saturday. The two cold fronts are expected to cause localised flooding, gale force winds travelling at 60-75km/h and high sea conditions with wave heights between 6-8m accompanied by light snowfalls on the higher mountains. Significant rainfall over the western areas of the province with projected rainfall accumulations of more than 50mm today and Friday are forecast. SAWS chief forecaster Kevin Rae said the winds could result in damage to coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, as well as to formal and informal settlements.

“Trees toppled by strong winds can cause damage to property and infrastructure and locally impair or impede smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Rae said increased travelling time was likely and that trucks were at risk of toppling over as a result of strong, gusty crosswinds, particularly on the N1, N2, N7 and R60.

He advised farmers of small stock to lead animals to adequate shelters before the inclement weather sets in.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has urged the public to remain indoors and avoid travelling outdoors.

Bredell said the public should contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre said all City services and external agencies would be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather conditions.

People are urged to log any weather-related emergencies and/or impacts to the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

[email protected]