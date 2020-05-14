Chinese consulate in Cape Town donates surgical masks and food

Cape Town - The Chinese consulate in Cape Town has made another much-needed donation to South Africa to assist in the fight against Covid-19. Surgical masks worth R20 000 were donated to Parliament on Wednesday by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China. Food supplies worth almost R20 000 were also donated to the Redhill community, an informal settlement near Simon’s Town. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said: “Surgical masks are a problem in our country in the sense that certain hospitals do not have enough. However, local initiatives have taken upon themselves a large part of this issue by producing their own masks. This is helping with closing the gap that exists.” Tsenoli said the crisis has allowed for heartfelt acts and creativity among people.

Governments should also be responsive towards people’s own initiatives of finding solutions to the problems from Covid-19.

Tsenoli said: “We unfortunately lost a Parliament staff member from Covid-19 who passed away last week. This donation therefore serves as an important gesture,” he said.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Cape Town, Mr Lin Jing(in suit and tie) handed over food and medical supplies to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament to South Africa, Mr Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli(in black shirt). Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Chinese Consul General Lin Jing said: “South Africa’s Parliament has played a decisive role in promoting China through co-operation.

“We have established a high level of dialogue with Parliament and they are one of our best working partners.

“Since Covid-19 broke out in China, we have established a very close consultation with members of Parliament to discuss prevention methods.”

Lin said communication had been very productive and was aimed to provide as much support as possible.

Medical supplies have also been donated to another 18 countries in Africa by the consulate and their resources are being used to assist the local government.

“The experiences of how the outbreak in China is being controlled are shared with South Africa consistently to exchange intervention control ideas,” Lin said.

