Chinese duo to be deported after serving jail time for dealing in abalone

Cape Town - Two Chinese nationals will be deported from South Africa after they serve their prison term for dealing in abalone.

The Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court has declared the pair as undesirable persons effectively barring them from ever entering the country once they leave jail.

Lin Liuyi (28), and Yang GuiKang (45), were arrested on 27 August 2019, when a Hawks’ Organised Crime Investigation led a multidisciplinary team which included Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

The team conducted a search and seizure operation at two dwellings along Sering Avenue and Kasselsvlei Road Bellville in Cape Town.

Freshly harvested, dried and cooked abalone valued at approximately R2 million was seized as well processing equipment. The pair subsequently made several court appearances where investigators successfully opposed their bail attempt.