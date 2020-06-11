Chloe Collins who was held in Oman, now in quarantine after returning to SA

Cape Town - A Cape Town resident who had been detained in Oman for a year, has returned safely to South Africa. The case involving Chloe Collins, 23, from Kraaifontein, was widely known in South Africa, with many calling for her release. Collins’s family spokesperson and chief executive of Carolissen Attorneys, Simone Carolissen, confirmed that she had returned on Monday with other South Africans after being held in a detention centre for a year. “She is in quarantine at the moment and she is doing well,” said Carolissen. According to Carolissen, Collins was detained for having knowledge of her brother’s return to South Africa before Omani officials could question him about a crime committed in Oman.

Collins had left for Oman in April last year to take up work in the hospitality industry.

“She is going to be receiving trauma counselling along with her family once she is released from quarantine and will decide where to from there once she is ready. Her family is overwhelmed by the fact that she is finally home and are eternally grateful to everyone who made this possible,” said Carolissen.

In a statement on Tuesday, her family said: “After languishing in detention in Oman for many months without charge, access to legal advice, or due process, public interest and support here in South Africa allowed Chloe to fight for justice Based on the available information on the case, international legal opinions received have advised to appeal the judgment.

“While we do not agree with the judgement, we do not know whether Chloe will decide to appeal considering the resources required and her extraordinarily traumatic experience to date,” the family said.

“The overwhelming love, care and dedication displayed by everyone who took an interest in Chloe’s plight likely saved her life and contributed to getting her home safely. From sharing news about the case to keep Chloe from being forgotten, to signing petitions, to organising and attending community fund-raisers, to donating to her legal defence as well as keeping Chloe lifted in prayer, we thank you We also wish to thank the South African government for their help.”

