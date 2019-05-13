Front row: Qhawe Mafika, Kieran Griffin, Reece Olsen, Nthando Ngobo, of the Drakensberg Boys Choir. File Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Hitting the right note can become difficult for choir boys during puberty. This is when their voices break and conductors don't know whether to let them sing or take a break.

Xander Kritzinger, a music teacher and choir master at Stellenbosch High, believes he has the solution.

“Research has shown that by doing simple vocal exercises under supervision, adolescent boys can continue singing during puberty and this will benefit them as adult singers,” he said.

Kritzinger, who recently obtained his Master’s degree in Music Performance at Stellenbosch University, did an in-depth review of existing research by American and European voice specialists and vocal and choral teachers.

He focused on the issue of pubescent singers and whether these boys should be allowed to sing, as opposed to resting their voices

“Since the changing boy voice is one of the most problematic aspects of young choristers, the aim of my study was to provide South African conductors and vocal teachers with a basic understanding of how to manage the vocal change of pubescent boys through the use of vocal exercises.”

Kritzinger said that despite South Africa’s rich, strong and vibrant choral culture, little focus had been placed on vocal health and the development of young singers.

For Kritzinger, the study was also personal. “I grew up singing in choirs and went to the Drakensberg Boys Choir school. During that time, my voiced changed and I struggled with the technical side of singing. As much as I fell in love with the research process, the kids that I work with will gain much more from my research.”

Kritzinger said his literature review showed that the modern approach was to let teenage boys continue singing during puberty when they experience a significant increase in the length and thickness of the larynx, which manipulates pitch and volume.

“These are general exercises that enhance vocal health. These examples start with exercises for the general improvement of breath control as a basis of proper vocalisation, followed by exercises for the improvement of healthy vowel placement and for the successful blending of the old higher boy voice with the new lower voice.