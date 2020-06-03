Christel House in Ottery enforcing Covid-19 safety protocols

Cape Town - Christel House in Ottery has opened its doors to pupils hoping to encourage others due to reopen next week. The school welcomed back grades 7 and 12 pupils on Monday, for the first time since the start of lockdown. Upon arrival, they are provided with masks, their temperatures are checked and they are also screened for any Covid-19 symptoms. Adri Marais, chief executive of Christel House, said: “Students who answer positively to any of the screening questions are taken home. "Students then receive a brief from the principals on safety precautions and they are led to their respective classrooms.”

Common areas at the school have demarcated dots set 1.5m apart to indicate the required physical distancing, Marais added, while classrooms have a maximum of 15 desks.

Sanitising stations and pedal bins are also available in every classroom.

“Each grade is split up so that there is a maximum of 15 students per classroom and the lesson is Zoomed (video recorded) to the other classrooms where a teacher is present,” Marais said.

The lockdown has posed significant difficulties for the academic curriculum, she added, particularly for pupils from impoverished communities where access to the necessary tools to communicate with teachers is limited.

“We are anticipating that we will need to reteach major parts of the curriculum covered during lockdown,” she said.

A Grade 12 pupil, who could not be named, said: “I am happy to be back and see my friends. I was having difficulties with studying at home, whereas at school I can concentrate better here.”

Marais said implementing safety protocols and ensuring that pupils and staff were properly educated on how to protect themselves and others were important measures that must be adhered to.

Principal Ronald Fortune said: “We had two months of no physical school, which we accommodated with digital lessons.

"Our matric students and high school teachers know that there is some uncertainty around the matric examinations and, naturally, the unknown makes all of us apprehensive.”

While returning pupils may be fearful, Fortune added, they are excited by the new values being learnt.

