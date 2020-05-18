Christina Nomdo to take up role as Western Cape Children's Commissioner in June

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde announced of Monday that the appointment process for the Children's Commissioner has been finalised, with Christina Nomdo formally accepting the post last week.

Nomdo will now officially take up office on 1 June.

"The Children's Commissioner is an incredibly important role, as the person is tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. By accepting this post, Ms Nomdo not only makes history by becoming the first Children's Commissioner in the country, but also becomes an advocate for children and a guardian of their rights," Winde said.

"Children in South Africa face many issues today - including poverty, crime, abuse and neglect. At the moment, children are also dealing with the uncertainty and fear around the coronavirus, with learning interrupted by school closures."

The Children's Commissioner in the Western Cape will help to give children a voice, and to explore how they experience these issues, and their impact on children.