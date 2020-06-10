Christina Nomdo wants 'child rights champions' when employing staff

Nomdo, who started work at the beginning of the month, briefed a virtual meeting on her current and short-term plans .

Nomdo, a children’s rights activist and specialist from Belhar, is the first Children’s Commissioner in the province.

The commissioner has the powers as stipulated in provincial legislation to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby, advise and report on matters pertaining to children. The commissioner would also have to report annually to the provincial parliament on measures taken to protect and promote the interests of children.

Temporary premises for the commissioner’s office have been secured at Norton Rose House in Riebeeck Street, Cape Town and the commissioner will take full responsibility in employing her own staff complement.

Nomdo said she would prioritise working with “children’s rights champions” first when employing staff.

“My position is child-focused. I think it’s important for the commissioner to be seen as an independent actor and to set up an independent institution to promote and protect the rights of children. I’ve already initiated a project which capacitates child government monitors from across the province to be able to reflect on their lived realities and support the commissioner in my monitoring role in government,” Nomdo said.

She said focus should be given to the mental health of learners returning to school during the pandemic.

Premier Alan Winde said: “It’s really great to have her and to see the real enthusiasm in the way she has jumped in and tackled this position and brought in fresh ideas, and it’s exciting to see, and it has been a long time coming, and we look forward to this path forward.”

