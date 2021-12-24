Christmas came early for Cango Wildlife Ranch and Conservation Centre

Cape Town - First-time mom, Sansa the cheetah gave birth to four perfect little bundles of fur at the Cango Wildlife Ranch and Conservation Centre on November 7, and everyone there is overjoyed. Cango Wildlife Ranch and Conservation Centre tourism senior manager Tammy Moult said that their carers had already picked up that the cubs – three boys and one girl - have vastly different personalities.

“Walker, the largest of the four, is busy and boisterous while Wyatt, the smallest of the litter, thinks of nothing other than food! Wandile, uniquely dark in his colouring, is as friendly as can be. “Ironically though, he isn’t a big fan of play-time and would much rather observe his siblings rough-housing from a distance. Willa, the doe-eyed princess of the litter, is the second largest of the cubs, and is proving herself to be feisty and fearless,” said Moult. Moult said they stay with their mom for the first two weeks where they consume enough colostrum to ensure healthy cubs with strong antibodies.

“The cubs then move to a hand raising centre where an experienced team of carers work around the clock to ensure optimal care for the young’uns. In the wild, the mortality rate for cheetah cubs is a shocking 70%,” said Moult. Moult said the pressure from climate change, hunting by humans, and habitat destruction was dramatically reducing their wild populations. “With fewer offspring, the population can neither grow nor adapt to changes in their ever-changing, and human-encroached wild environments,” said Moult.