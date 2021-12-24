Christmas holidays can be a trigger for people with mental illness

Cape Town - Mental health experts have suggested that people suffering from mental illness should be more open and communicative this Christmas to avoid triggers. Clinical psychologist Elise Beeby said that depression was common around this time of the year as people who suffer with loss and trauma are easily triggered.

“When people don’t have the support system, it will aggravate depression, anxiety and acute stress disorders. It usually escalates because they feel lost and lonely. That is why we find an increase in suicides, which has tripled during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Beeby said. She said that the pressure to be happy when you are not is brought on by people who don’t have compassion towards one’s illness. “Christmas is a time of joy – families reuniting, feeling close, re-establishing and refreshing familial relationships – but if nobody understands the deep waters that you’re going through and they just expect you to be happy and slip out of your negativity without showing the necessary compassion, it can be triggering,” Beeby said.

Nazmunisa, 53, resonates with this and has been treated for multiple conditions, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. She said even though her family expect her to be merry, she wasn’t. “Christmas is my stumbling block. In reality, I come to a point near that time when I am just overwhelmed with spending time with family. “I have to pretend, not knowing how to handle the situation. I would cook and drink and be passed out before the family arrives. I’m not ready, but this year I once again have to put on my smiley face and pretend that the world is wonderful,” said Nazmunisa.

Gamieda, 24, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, is not keen about the holidays. “Due to the toll the December holidays has on me mentally and physically, I am too exhausted to take care of my basic needs, such as cleaning my flat and having dinner,” said Bryan. Beeby said that the stigma around mental illness causes people not to reach out, but this is detrimental.