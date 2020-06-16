Chrysalis Academy community safety plan achieves only 192 of its 1100 indicators

Cape Town - A remarkable underachievement in reaching the target of one of the flagship programmes of the provincial Department of Community Safety (DoCS) puzzled members of the Standing Committee on Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sport. During a briefing by DoCS on its first, second and third quarterly performance reports for 2019/20, it emerged that a programme of the Chrysalis Academy creating partnerships between the department and organisations who contribute in the field of safety and security, had set a target of 1100 indicators to be met - but had only achieved 192. During the presentation Nuraan Gallant, DoCS deputy director, said: “This is the first time the department created and measured the number of partnerships for reporting purposes. “For the 2019/20 financial year the department successfully achieved 96% of the planned targets. This means 101 targets were planned for the financial year and 97 planned targets were successfully achieved.” MPL Ferlon Christians (ACDP) agreed that while the department was overall on target or close to target with most of its programmes, on this one it had underachieved in a spectacular manner. Supported by Mesuli Kama (ANC) and Louise Botha (DA), Christians said: “What happened and what is the department going to do better?”

Head of department Gideon Morris told committee members a change in the method used to collect data was to blame for the underachievement.

Morris said: “This is about the number of partnerships we could create to place all the Chrysalis graduates. Once they complete their training we try to secure an opportunity for each and every one of them. We currently have a 100% placement rate.

“During the year our methodology changed, so that instead of placing Chrysalis graduates all over, so to speak, in small numbers, we increasingly started placing them in larger numbers at particular placement institutions,” Morris said.

Chief director Secretariat for Safety and Security advocate Yashina Pillay directed members to the next indicator on the list, which was about the number of existing and new work opportunities created with partners.

Pillay said the department had overachieved its target of 1100 by 288 due to the demand for the Expanded Public Works Programme workers to work on the Youth Safety and Religious Partnership Programme.

