Cape Town - Over 184 young men graduated from the 18 Charlie programme at Chrysalis Academy in Cape Town the on Saturday. The programme, which is one of the academy’s male courses, began with 205 young men in January this year. Students came from communities across the province, including Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Plettenberg Bay, George, Mossel Bay, Beaufort West, Leeu-Gamka, Vredendal, Saldanha and Worcester.

The purpose of the Chrysalis Academy is to serve as a platform for youth to unleash their potential through physical, mental, emotional and spiritual development.

Since the inception of the academy in 1999, the provincial Department of Community Safety has remained the main funder and donor for the Chrysalis programme. During the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years, they funded the academy with R13.3million and R13.4m, respectively.

For the 2019/20 financial year, the academy will receive R14.1m.

Despite close to 80% of students being unemployed when they joined the course, all graduates start their one-year internships today. The graduates will be placed at municipalities, city improvement districts, SAPS offices, community health centres, hospitals, the Department of Correctional Services, the National Prosecuting Authority, and at Chrysalis Academy.

MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde encouraged graduates to use their knowledge and skills to uplift themselves and their communities,

“You have an opportunity to excel in life, while also contributing to creating a safer Western Cape. You should be proud of your achievement and completing the three-month-long programme,” Winde said.

