Cape Town - From Simon’s Town to the Cape Town CBD, representing the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, a solidarity pilgrimage will take place on Human Rights Day calling for an enduring and sustained ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine. The Cape Town Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage forms part of a global movement to “walk in prayerful solidarity” during the month of Lent, with around 160 cities in 20 countries on all continents organising a pilgrimage covering the 41km in length.

The Cape Town leg of the pilgrimage, organised by individuals from various churches and Christian organisations, will take place on March 21, starting at the Simon’s Town train station at 7am. It will move along the coast to Muizenberg, making its way to Main Road and then concluding at the Groote Kerk in Adderley Street. Bringing the pilgrimage to a close will be a solidarity event with time spent for reflection, poetry and music, from 6pm to 7pm.

One of the organisers, Thandi Gamedze, said: “While the pilgrimage is Christian-initiated, and hopes to build Palestinian solidarity within the church (particularly recognising much of the church’s complicity in this matter), we also see this as a multi-faith expression of solidarity and are in collaboration with various mosques along the route, as well as South African Jews for a Free Palestine.” Around 31 490 Palestinians have been killed and a further 73 439 have been injured by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) since October 7. With a man-made famine underway and aid trickling in, Unicef reported at least 23 children have died of malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks in the north of Gaza.

The IDF also attacked the largest hospital in Gaza, Al- Shifa Hospital. “The hope is that in making this journey, we will more deeply embody our solidarity with the people of Gaza, most of whom have been forcibly displaced over the past few months and have had to make the arduous journey to the South,” Gamedze added. “It also allows us to ‘map onto our own cities’ the size of this place that many of us have never had the privilege of visiting, and thus allows us to be in solidarity with the Gazan Palestinians currently facing genocide and ethnic cleansing in a deeper and more embodied way.

“We hope that this will sharpen and strengthen our collective action towards Palestinian liberation, and liberation for the oppressed everywhere.” Those wanting to attend could do the full pilgrimage or meet at any of the meeting points along the route. Route details and times along with other information can be found online at gazaceasefirepilgrimage.com under “Join a pilgrimage”. (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfl-MM-v4jBrpKeWXfxPi4OVgUx3Dr4Kpciv0ulKmd1jan6Hw/viewform)