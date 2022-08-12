Cigarette truck driver and assistant robbed, kidnapped by six gunmen in Brooklyn

Cape Town - Maitland police are searching for six armed suspects who robbed a cigarette truck and kidnapped the truck’s driver and assistant. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said initial reports are that yesterday morning at about 11am, six armed suspects accosted a cigarette truck in Justin Road, Brooklyn.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects jumped out of a white Quantum taxi to threaten the truck’s driver and assistant. “The suspects then proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cigarettes from the truck and place them in their taxi. The suspects also forced the driver and his assistant into their vehicle before fleeing from the scene. “The driver, a 54-year-old man, and assistant were later dropped off in the Milnerton area, and the group proceeded with their getaway. They are yet to be arrested,” Van Wyk said.

Following their release police say the abducted truck driver and his assistant flagged down a police vehicle and reported the incident. “They were then taken back to the original crime scene where crime scene experts and detectives combed the area for clues.” Maitland police have opened cases of armed robbery and kidnapping following the incident. The Cape Town Organised Crime Investigations Unit is also looking into the matter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Anyone with any information on this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected] Cape Argus