Circumstances in taxi accident that left 3 dead on R300 at Kuils River under investigation

Cape Town - Three women died and several others were left injured in yet another taxi accident in Cape Town this morning. Police are investigating the cause of the taxi accident that left three people dead and 13 others injured on Tuesday morning when a Toyota Quantum-taxi rolled off the R300 in Kuils River, close to Access Park in the direction of Bellville.

According to private Emergency Medical and Ambulance Services Group ER24, observations made by their officials indicate that the driver of the taxi had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll off the road. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics and other services officials arrived on the scene shortly after 9am to find a taxi on its side lying in a ditch. Several passengers were seen scattered around the vehicle. “Our medics assessed the patients and found 13 adults had sustained minor to severe injuries. The patients were treated and provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care, ”Meiring said.

“After a short time, the bodies of three women were found lying beneath the overturned taxi. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. “The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Kuils River police have registered a culpable homicide case following the fatal crash, and that so far investigating officers estimate the accident occurred at about 8.50am.