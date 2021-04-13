CIT heist: Gugulethu community screams 'take money' as SBV officer lay dying

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - While an SBV security officer was dying on the side of the road after being injured in a cash-in-transit robbery, some Gugulethu residents were more concerned about the money, yelling "we want money". In the video, which is just over two-minutes long, the community was seen running around the SBV van shouting “we want money”, "come with money" and “take money”. Not long after people can be seen stealing the firearm of one of the dying SBV officers. Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the police are probing the circumstances surrounding a cash-in-transit robbery perpetrated by an unknown number of suspects at 5.30pm in NY7 in Gugulethu on Monday evening. Muridili said the suspects who were driving a Toyota Quantum approached the guards of a CIT truck and disarmed them.

She said explosives were used to gain access to the safe in the vehicle. In the explosion one of the guards was fatally injured while three others sustained injuries.

"The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and are yet to be apprehended. DPCI (Hawks) is investigating further," she said.

Muridili added that two men, aged 19 and 36, were arrested for possession of a firearm, which was identified as one of those stolen from the security guards during the robbery.

SBV Services group chief executive, Mark Barrett said the company is offering a reward of up to R1 million for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects who attacked a SBV team.

“In response to this violent and senseless attack, we are calling on communities to work with us to ensure that all those involved are brought to book and feel the full consequence of the law. If you know something, say something,” said Barrett.

Cape Argus