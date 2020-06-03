Citrus farmers come to aid of the hungry

Cape Town - Citrus farmers have collaborated with food distribution non-profit organisation FoodForward SA to distribute hundreds of tons of surplus produce to hungry communities. FoodForward SA is partnering with AgriSA and the Citrus Growers Association of South Africa. The partnership will see the collective leverage of more than 28 000 farmers and 1 000 farmer associations get edible surplus fresh produce to at-risk communities continuing to suffer the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to FoodForward SA managing director Andy Du Plessis, “These crucial partnerships give us greater access to the agricultural supply chain and will deliver massive tangible value to our Second Harvest programme by increasing the nutritional value of the food we distribute to at-risk communities. In the past eight weeks alone FoodForward SA received more than 900 tons of fresh produce donated by farmers. We are grateful for their partnership in helping us realise a South Africa without hunger.” Christo van der Rheede, AgriSA's deputy executive director, said: “We are excited about the partnership, which will see AgriSA supporting the important work that FoodForward SA does and getting critical food aid in the form of surplus produce donated by farmers in all nine provinces.“ The Institute of Risk Management SA's chief executive, Gillian le Cordeur, said the partnership between FoodForward SA, AgriSA and the Citrus Growers Association was a vital collaboration that would help mitigate the risks the organisation had been so careful to highlight.

“We continue to endorse FoodForward SA as a critical distribution resource in addressing these risks as it has the proven ability, best practise approach and efficacy to deliver what is needed to those in need. The plight for food has escalated and we are seeing how communities are even more desperate than before. With the unprecedented need to mobilise food to as many people as quickly and efficiently as possible, transparency and the credibility of the role-players is key to success,” she said.

Justin Chadwick, Citrus Growers Association of South Africa chief executive, said they are proud to be partnering with FoodForward SA to assist growers to donate citrus to those communities hardest hit.

“In two to three weeks, the navel orange season will be in full swing,” said Chadwick. “The Citrus Growers Association has therefore been approached by a number of farmers who wish to donate their surplus fruit.

"This partnership will ensure that these citrus donations reach households most in need over the coming months. By contributing towards the nutritional value of the food parcels being distributed to communities, we hope we can help ensure better health outcomes beyond the pandemic."

Cape Argus