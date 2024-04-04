Citrusdal police officer denied bail following an arrest rape and attempted rape of a woman he arrested

Cape Town - A Citrusdal police officer has been denied bail after the local magistrate’s court found the State had a prima facie case against him, in that he was sufficiently linked to the rape and attempted rape of a woman he arrested. The court also found his release on bail would lead to the victim’s intimidation, as his supporters have threatened her, asking her to withdraw the charges against him.

Acting-Control Public Prosecutor, Bradford Newman, led Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer, Masixole Nzanzana, in opposing the bail application, arguing the accused posed a risk to the safety of Citrusdal residents. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that in the early hours of March 1 2024, the accused arrested the victim and took her to the police station where he locked her up in a holding cell. Nzanzana told the court the victim’s husband had lodged a complaint of common assault against his wife the day before.

The accused officer later visited her holding cell alone, unlocked the gate, grabbed her by her hair, pressed her against the wall, forcefully pulled down her pants and raped her. The NPA said he then turned her around and attempted to rape her from the front, but she fought him off preventing him from raping her a second time. She reported the incident to police who were on his shift, but they allegedly did not take her complaints seriously, the NPA said. She then reported the incident to the police officers who started the morning shift, and the accused was arrested and charged with rape and attempted rape.

Newman argued the officer was linked to the offences through video footage of the cameras placed above the holding cell doors, where he is seen entering and exiting the holding cell during the time the alleged offences occurred. The State also led evidence of the accused committing acts of sexual offences against his female colleagues. “The court found the victim’s version credible as it was supported by evidence being that the accused does not dispute that he went into the victim’s holding cell alone at the time of the commissioning of the offences; does not dispute he is linked via the video footage; and he does not dispute his semen was found on the blanket inside the holding cell of the victim,” NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said. “The court was satisfied he had a pattern of committing schedule one offences as all the complainants of his inappropriate sexual advances were confirmed by separate affidavits of persons to whom these incidents were reported, which corroborated each other.