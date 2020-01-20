It said it is gearing up to implement its human settlements strategy for the year ahead. It comes as the demand of housing has increased.
Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “Greater public and private partnerships, as well as ways to unlock a more diversified and innovative affordable accommodation offering are core pillars of the strategy.
“For the past five years and more, the City has been working in this direction, but a more intensive intervention is required to drive larger-scale delivery of more affordable accommodation options in Cape Town.”
Booi said the City's revised human settlements strategy is nearing completion. It is expected to go for public participation before June this year.